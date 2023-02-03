Court: Weather to blame for deadly crash on US 20 Bypass

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The weather’s to blame for a deadly accident on the U.S. 20 Bypass nine years ago.

According to the Indiana Court of Appeals, it took paramedics some 40 minutes to find Joseph Quick, Sr., in a roadside snowbank in white-out conditions. Quick’s vehicle had been hit from behind, and when he got out to look at the damage, a third vehicle hit him.

The appellate court threw out a lawsuit, seeking damages for the slow response and for the failure of INDOT to keep the roads in a reasonably safe condition.

The court ruled road conditions were temporary and weather-related.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.