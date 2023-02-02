WATCH: Poppy the groundhog sees her shadow, 6 more weeks of winter expected

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo celebrated Groundhog Day on Thursday with Poppy, its new ambassador animal.

The zoo shared a live “weather report” from Poppy on Thursday morning. Zoo officials confirmed that she saw her shadow, which means six more weeks of winter is expected.

Meanwhile, Poppy will be joining us for a “Showdown in the Studio” on 16 News Now at 4! Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht and Poppy will be giving us their Spring predictions.

Be sure to tune in for the full report and for more information on the role Poppy plays as an ambassador animal at the zoo!

(WNDU)

