Van Buren, Cass County seeks submissions for ‘Best New Business’

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Is there a new business in Cass or Van Buren County you feel should be recognized? Now’s your chance to nominate them!

The Market Van Buren Awards are reserved exclusively for new organizations in Cass and Van Buren County in Michigan. The window to nominate a business opened on Wednesday and runs through March 1.

New businesses are considered those operating for less than two years as of the beginning of 2023. The competition is looking for businesses that excel in strategic planning, employee development, community involvement, and customer service. Self-nominations are accepted and encouraged.

“We are excited to hold our annual Market Van Buren Awards event to celebrate the small businesses that power our communities,” said Zach Morris, Executive Director of Market Van Buren. “Starting a new business is never easy. Our team puts this on each year to celebrate the hard work, dedication, and drive that it takes to start and grow businesses in Cass and Van Buren Counties.”

Nominate a business here.

The entire competition rules are enclosed below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.