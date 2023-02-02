Trial set for teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for one of two teens who is charged in the murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer

Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial hearing. Rios and Braxton Bird, 18, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting.

Officials say a feud on Snapchat last June escalated into a drive-by shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. Rhema Harris, 28, was killed in the shooting. Police say she was an unintended victim who was at the home at the time visiting a friend.

Rios, who was waived to adult court in December, entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. He is currently being held without bail at an Indiana Department of Correction Facility.

Rios is due back in court for another hearing on July 18. A jury trial has been set for Aug. 7.

