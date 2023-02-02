Trial set for teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A trial date has been set for one of two teens who is charged in the murder of a St. Joseph County corrections officer

Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial hearing. Rios and Braxton Bird, 18, were both charged with murder, attempted murder, and criminal recklessness for their roles in the deadly shooting.

Officials say a feud on Snapchat last June escalated into a drive-by shooting at a home in the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard in Mishawaka. Rhema Harris, 28, was killed in the shooting. Police say she was an unintended victim who was at the home at the time visiting a friend.

Rios, who was waived to adult court in December, entered a preliminary plea of not guilty. He is currently being held without bail at an Indiana Department of Correction Facility.

Rios is due back in court for another hearing on July 18. A jury trial has been set for Aug. 7.

Rhema Harris
Rhema Harris(St. Joseph County Police Department)

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

First Alert Forecast: Below 0 wind chill Friday morning

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Matt Engelbrecht
Temperatures will warm into the low 30s on Thursday and fall to the teens on Friday

News

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 7 minutes ago

News

Potawatomi Poppy predicts 6 more weeks of winter, Matt Engelbrecht predicts early Spring

Updated: 10 minutes ago
The zoo shared a live “weather report” from Poppy on Thursday morning.

Crime

Michigan Supreme Court denies new trial for Niles man convicted of 2009 murder

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
Jonathan Castillo, 42, was convicted in 2009 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the stabbing death of Michael Evans of Dowagiac.

News

Bears in the Air program raises $10,000 for South Bend veteran’s center

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center.

Latest News

News

Bears in the Air program raises $10,000 for veteran’s center

Updated: 52 minutes ago
The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center.

News

Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By 16 News Now
A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!

News

Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae's hosts soft opening on Thursday

Updated: 53 minutes ago

News

Teen charged in murder of St. Joe County corrections officer appears in court

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Braelyn Rios, 15, was in court on Thursday for an initial hearing.

News

2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation

Updated: 57 minutes ago
An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of armed robberies across South Bend.