Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly top target for Alabama OC job
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is reportedly a top target for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job.
According to ESPN senior writer Chris Low, Rees has had discussions with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and is scheduled to be on campus Thursday to discuss the job opening.
Rees has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator since 2020 and the quarterbacks coach since 2017.
If hired, Rees would replace Bill O’Brien, who left the university to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots.
