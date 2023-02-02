Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees reportedly top target for Alabama OC job

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is reportedly a top target for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job.

According to ESPN senior writer Chris Low, Rees has had discussions with Alabama head coach Nick Saban and is scheduled to be on campus Thursday to discuss the job opening.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees has emerged as the top target for @AlabamaFTBL’s OC job. Rees has had discussions with Nick Saban and is scheduled to be on campus Thursday, sources tell ESPN. Saban is looking to replace Bill O’Brien, who left for the Patriots’ OC job. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 2, 2023

Rees has been Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator since 2020 and the quarterbacks coach since 2017.

If hired, Rees would replace Bill O’Brien, who left the university to become the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.