Notre Dame and Habitat for Humanity work to increase affordable housing near campus

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On the east side of Turnock St., lots of land that the University of Notre Dame has acquired over time have been donated to facilitate new-single family home construction in the Northeast Neighborhood.

“We’ve been building houses with Notre Dame students for 25 years,” said Jim Williams, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County.

Now, the relationship between the university and Habitat for Humanity has expanded, to the Notre Dame School or Architecture and the Alumni Program.

This year, the University of Notre Dame donated four lots of land to build on, as well as donating $50,000 each year for the next five years for the organization to build affordable homes in the Northeast Neighborhood and elsewhere.

“There are several other houses in this neighborhood on St. Peters Street, we’ve built on Francis Street as well. And so, we’re just very appreciative because we wouldn’t have been able to afford lots in this neighborhood, it wouldn’t have made sense financially,” Williams said.

Just six blocks south of campus, plans for the lots are to build as many as seven new homes over the next five years.

Habitat for Humanity homes here would only cost residents $900 to $1000 each month.

“There’s 18 million people in the United States that are paying over half of their paycheck for housing. If you look at St. Joseph County we’ve identified, we think about 14,000 families that are paying half of their paycheck on housing,” Williams said.

Which was why Williams said that Habitat for Humanity is more important now than ever, building entry level starter homes that are almost impossible to find these days, working with families making 80 percent or less of the median income in the area, and helping more people to become homeowners.

“And it’s something where it’s close to campus, and know the university is sensitive to the fact that they want to be able to help low to moderate income families also enjoy what this neighborhood has to offer. And that’s a very sincere desire of them and it’s nice to be able to partner with them to make it happen,” Williams said.

