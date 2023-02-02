New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana.

A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday.

It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry.

The project is 14 months in the making, and it’s all thanks to a grant from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.

“What we operated out of was really primitive. Rain was coming in, we had to put plastic wrap to keep warmer in the winter months,” said Marijo Martinec, executive director & CEO of the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. “So, a permanent drive thru façade and then we moved back into this area which is a much bigger space, and we now have volunteers who serve as personal shoppers.”

The ribbon cutting for the Anthem drive-thru façade will take place Friday, February 3 at 8:45 a.m.

