Michigan Supreme Court denies new trial for Niles man convicted of 2009 murder

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - A Niles man who is in prison for a 2009 murder had his request for a new trial turned down by the Michigan Supreme Court.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the state court said last week that they would not take up the appeal filed by 42-year-old Jonathan Castillo.

Castillo was convicted in 2009 of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole in the stabbing death of Michael Evans of Dowagiac. Evans was dating the mother of Castillo’s three children and was killed outside Castillo’s family’s Maple Street home in Niles after an altercation on Feb. 2, 2009.

In the ruling by the Michigan Supreme Court on Jan. 25, they denied Castillo’s application for leave to appeal the July 14, 2022, decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals.

The Michigan Court of Appeals had ruled in July that there was insufficient evidence to order a new trial for Castillo. Castillo and his attorneys had asked for a new trial in 2017 based on testimony from a new witness and problems with how that witness’s testimony was translated from Spanish.

An evidentiary hearing before Berrien County Trial Judge Charles LaSata in 2018 featured testimony from that new witness, Castillo’s brother-in-law, Osvaldo Villafuerte. Villafuerte claimed he was there that day and saw Evans pull out a knife as Evans and Castillo struggled.

Judge LaSata said in his ruling that he found Villafuerte’s testimony to be “lacking in credibility” and questioned why the man had not said anything until years after Castillo’s conviction.

Castillo had previously had another appeal of his conviction dismissed in 2011. In that instance, he claimed that his ex-girlfriend had made statements inconsistent with her trial testimony.

