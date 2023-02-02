Man charged with murder, battery for 2021 Fellows Street shooting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a man was charged in the fatal Fellows Street shooting that killed a 16-year-old and sent another teen to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Danate Lowe, 19, of Mishawaka, faces one count of murder and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

In April 2021, authorities responded to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired. First responders observed two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. The teens were taken to the hospital, where 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera later died.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 27.

