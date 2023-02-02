Man charged with murder, battery for 2021 Fellows Street shooting

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, a man was charged in the fatal Fellows Street shooting that killed a 16-year-old and sent another teen to the hospital.

The suspect, identified as Danate Lowe, 19, of Mishawaka, faces one count of murder and one count of battery with a deadly weapon.

In April 2021, authorities responded to the 1500 block of S. Fellows Street for numerous shots fired. First responders observed two teens suffering from gunshot wounds. The teens were taken to the hospital, where 16-year-old Edwardo Rivera later died.

Sentencing is set for Feb. 27.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

Latest News

Community Foundation launches annual ‘Imagination Library Photo Contest.'
Community Foundation launches annual ‘Imagination Library Photo Contest’
Goshen's annual 'Daddy/Daughter Dance' returns on Feb. 9
Goshen's annual 'Daddy/Daughter Dance' returns on Feb. 9
Cass, Van Buren County accepting nominations for 'New Business Awards'
Cass, Van Buren County accepting nominations for 'New Business Awards'
Imagination Library Photo Contest underway in SJC