IDOE: Vast majority of Hoosier parents satisfied with quality of state’s education system

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - On Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Education published results from a statewide survey that shows a vast majority of Hoosier parents are happy with the quality of their child’s school.

The survey was conducted by mail using randomly selected addresses to survey 3,042 Indiana parents of school-aged children. The methodology in address-based sampling allows for a “statistically accurate” picture of the opinions of Indiana parents.

The survey results show that 88% of parents are satisfied with the quality of schooling, as well as the subjects and topics being taught. Among some of the other big takeaways, two-thirds of parents say they aren’t worried about their child’s safety at school. 63% of parents believe post-high school education in Indiana is not affordable. Most parents reported that their high school student also plans to pursue additional education post-high school, as 7 in 10 high school students plan to pursue further education or training after graduation.

“We know that student achievement is at its highest when our schools and educators, as well as our parents and families, are working together to provide comprehensive support,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “As our team has visited schools throughout the state, we have seen evidence of positive working relationships between educators and families, and the results of this survey confirm that. This data also provides key insight into areas where we must continue to raise awareness, particularly in terms of the educational opportunities that exist during high school and beyond.”

The information collected from the survey will help to inform IDOE of improvements they should make for Indiana students.

Read the entire survey below:

