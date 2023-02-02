Housing project approved for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot

(WNDU)
By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Devereaux Peters has already earned a reputation in South Bend as a talented basketball player.

Now, she’s back to try her hand as a housing developer.

Peters played basketball at Notre Dame from 2008 through 2012. She’s now a Chicago based real estate developer who is behind a proposed apartment building project in downtown South Bend.

It was announced on Thursday that her project received what it needed to get off the ground — tax credit financing through the state of Indiana.

The chosen site is now-vacant land at the corner of Monroe Street and S. Michigan Street, where the “Fat Daddy’s” surplus store once stood.

The four-story building would have 60 apartments, with both low- and moderate-income units. The project carries a price tag of $17 million.

