Housing project approved for old ‘Fat Daddy’s’ lot

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Devereaux Peters has already earned a reputation in South Bend as a talented basketball player.

Now, she’s back to try her hand as a housing developer.

Peters played basketball at Notre Dame from 2008 through 2012. She’s now a Chicago based real estate developer who is behind a proposed apartment building project in downtown South Bend.

It was announced on Thursday that her project received what it needed to get off the ground — tax credit financing through the state of Indiana.

The chosen site is now-vacant land at the corner of Monroe Street and S. Michigan Street, where the “Fat Daddy’s” surplus store once stood.

The four-story building would have 60 apartments, with both low- and moderate-income units. The project carries a price tag of $17 million.

