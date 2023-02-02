Goshen to host annual ‘Daddy/Daughter Dance’ next week
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - As we turn the calendar to February, the city of Goshen is bringing back the annual “Daddy/Daughter Dance.”
The dance will happen on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Doors for the dance will open a half-hour early. All ages are welcome, and tickets cost $15.
This year’s theme is “Wild West,” and will include beverages, a kid-friendly dinner, mementos, a live DJ, and attendees can purchase photos from a professional photographer.
Those interested in attending must register beforehand here.
