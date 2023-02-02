First Alert Forecast: Cold air invades Michiana Thursday night - Saturday morning

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

Later sunsets and warmer temperatures, eventually. Today was the first day of the year when the sunset time hit 6:00 pm. Warmer temperatures will soon follow but not until next week. An arctic air mass will come through late Thursday and keep high temperatures nearly 10 to 15 degrees below average on Friday. The cold morning temperatures combined with a 10 to 15 mph wind will make for a wind chill below zero to start the day. Most of Friday will feature a wind chill in the single digits and teens. We will turn the corner on the temperatures starting Saturday afternoon and into next week. Highs this weekend will average the middle to low 30s. A slight chance of lake effect snow will be in the forecast on Friday with 1 to 2 inches of snow possible in Berrien and Cass County.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a few clouds. High 32

Friday: Clouds and scattered lake effect snow showers. High 20

Saturday: Partly cloudy morning but cleaning in the afternoon. High 32

