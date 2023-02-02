Community Foundation launches annual ‘Imagination Library Photo Contest’

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A photo contest is now open for all St. Joseph County families enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program!

The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County is seeking photo submissions for their annual Imagination Library Photo Contest. The foundation will select 10 winners, who will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Two winners will be announced daily on their Facebook page starting on Feb. 27.

Those seeking to enter the contest simply need to fill out a form and upload a photo of their enrolled child or children enjoying their Imagination Library books. Entering the contest gives the Community Foundation permission to publish submitted photos to promote the Imagination Library program. Your child must be enrolled in the program at the time of the submission.

The “Imagination Library” is an early childhood literacy program in which any child who lives in St. Joseph County receives a free, new, age-appropriate book by mail once a month until they turn five.

