Community Foundation launches annual ‘Imagination Library Photo Contest’

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 11:27 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A photo contest is now open for all St. Joseph County families enrolled in the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program!

The Community Foundation of St. Joseph County is seeking photo submissions for their annual Imagination Library Photo Contest. The foundation will select 10 winners, who will receive a $25 Amazon gift card. Two winners will be announced daily on their Facebook page starting on Feb. 27.

Those seeking to enter the contest simply need to fill out a form and upload a photo of their enrolled child or children enjoying their Imagination Library books. Entering the contest gives the Community Foundation permission to publish submitted photos to promote the Imagination Library program. Your child must be enrolled in the program at the time of the submission.

The “Imagination Library” is an early childhood literacy program in which any child who lives in St. Joseph County receives a free, new, age-appropriate book by mail once a month until they turn five.

Learn more about the Imagination Library program here.

Check the availability of the program here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

Latest News

Goshen's annual 'Daddy/Daughter Dance' returns on Feb. 9
Goshen's annual 'Daddy/Daughter Dance' returns on Feb. 9
Cass, Van Buren County accepting nominations for 'New Business Awards'
Cass, Van Buren County accepting nominations for 'New Business Awards'
Imagination Library Photo Contest underway in SJC
IDOE: Majority of Hoosiers satisfied with state's education system
IDOE: Majority of Hoosiers satisfied with state's education system