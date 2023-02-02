Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!
Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process.
Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red Bud Trail in Buchanan!
View the menu below:
Evelyn Mae's Menu by WNDU on Scribd
