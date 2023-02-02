Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday

BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!

Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process.

Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red Bud Trail in Buchanan!

View the menu below:

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.