Buchanan BBQ restaurant Evelyn Mae’s hosting soft opening on Thursday

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BUCHANAN, Mich. (WNDU) - A new barbeque spot is opening in Buchanan!

Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is hosting a soft opening on Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. They’re thanking the public for their patience during the lengthy opening process.

Evelyn Mae’s BBQ is located at 15212 Red Bud Trail in Buchanan!

View the menu below:

Evelyn Mae's Menu by WNDU on Scribd

