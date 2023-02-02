Bears in the Air program raises $10,000 for South Bend veteran’s center

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A group that helps Michiana veterans got a big boost on Thursday thanks to the South Bend International Airport’s annual Bears in the Air program.

The program raised over $10,000 for the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center on S. Michigan Street in South Bend.

Over the last 11 years, Bears in the Air has raised over $86,000 to support veterans getting off the street and into their own home

Right now, 25 men are living at the center and officials expect that number to increase as they start to see the veteran population is aging.

“You know, there needs range,” says Lani Vivirito, director of the Robert L. Miller Sr. Veteran’s Center. “Our youngest is 23 and our oldest is 77, and there are a variety of needs — combat traumas, aging, medical fragility, psychiatrics issues. To be able to help, meet each and every veteran and give them the support and services they need and then get them established in a home, it’s a real honor.”

The money will be used for an AED in the facility and upgrades to assist the aging veteran population at the center.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frontier Airlines said the summer pass is being introduced as it announces several new routes...
Frontier Airlines announces ‘all-you-can-fly’ unlimited flight pass for summer
While playing on his dad's phone, Mason Stonehouse, 6, spent nearly $1,000 on food from GrubHub...
Boy, 6, orders nearly $1,000 worth of food from dad’s phone
53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Below 0 wind chill Friday morning
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
The zoo shared a live “weather report” from Poppy on Thursday morning.
Potawatomi Poppy predicts 6 more weeks of winter, Matt Engelbrecht predicts early Spring
Jonathan Castillo
Michigan Supreme Court denies new trial for Niles man convicted of 2009 murder