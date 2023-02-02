2 arrested in South Bend armed robberies investigation

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - An 18-year-old and a 20-year-old were arrested and charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a string of armed robberies across South Bend.

Over the past several weeks, the South Bend Police Department says its Major Crimes Unit has been investigating multiple armed robberies targeting both individuals and businesses.

After an extensive investigation and processing of evidence, police say Quadir Quiroz, 18, and Tavian Logan, 20, were identified as suspects in at least one of the armed robbery cases.

Quiroz and Logan were arrested Tuesday. Officers recovered three firearms in the course of the apprehension, including a firearm with a switch and another firearm that was reported stolen.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has charged Quiroz with armed robbery, auto theft, and resisting law enforcement. Logan is facing charges of armed robbery and auto theft.

Quiroz and Logan are currently being held at the St. Joseph County Jail.

Despite the arrests and charges, police say the armed robberies remain under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.