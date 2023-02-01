United Way gives $26K grant to ‘Project Lead the Way’ at Riley High School

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a great big check from the United Way of St. Joseph County!

United Way gave a $26,000 grant to the “Project Lead the Way” program at Riley High School. The program helps science and engineering programs across the country. “Project” grads have gone on to work in fields like biology, medicine, and even biomedical engineering.

“Project Lead the Way has helped me throughout high school,” said Kaden Standiford, a student. “I have been in the engineering magnet, and it has really helped me to gain new experiences through the new technology that we get to use, and we get to learn a lot about engineering; stuff we can use in our future.”

United Way President Laura Jensen says this grant is an example of investing in the future. And it shows they’re dedicated to setting youth up for success!

