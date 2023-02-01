Trump endorses Rep. Jim Banks for open Indiana Senate seat

(WNDU) - Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Representative Jim Banks in the race for Indiana’s Senate seat.

Trump says he knows Banks well, and that he has his quote, “complete and total endorsement.” This endorsement comes after former Indiana Governor Mitch Daniels said he would not run for the Senate spot.

Banks is running for Senator Mike Braun’s seat, as Braun is looking to become the state’s next governor in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.