South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police Chief Scott Ruszkowski commented on the police beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis at the South Bend Police Department’s quarterly safety update on Wednesday.

The beating and death of Nichols has sparked conversations across the country. Seven officers have been fired, including five who are charged with murder.

Ruszkowski said he “was sickened and disgusted” after video of the beating was released last week.

“I think the one question that is glaring at me is why? I’d like to see that answer,” Ruszkowski said.

Ruszkowski adds that, as a chief, he wouldn’t comment further on an internal investigation, but he said the Memphis chief knows more about the situation than he does, which is likely the reason those officers were arrested.

Lynn Coleman, a retired South Bend Police Department officer of 23 years, told 16 News Now last week that he was heartbroken after watching the video.

