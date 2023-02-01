Prosecutor argues against bail for suspect in Delphi murders case

(WTHR)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 1:36 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DELPHI, Ind. (WNDU) - The Carroll County prosecutor is arguing against bail for the man accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in Delphi in 2017.

According to our sister station WTHR in Indianapolis, court documents say the prosecutor’s office believes it has enough evidence against Richard Allen to prove the murder charge.

The prosecutor also points out state and local laws allow bail to be denied for a person charged with murder.

The bail hearing is scheduled for Feb. 17. Trial dates are expected to be further discussed at that hearing.

The trial is scheduled for March 20, but that was set back in October. The court is now realizing that the date will likely have to be pushed back, and they’re saving that matter for next time.

In January, Special Judge Frances Gull ruled a jury for the Delphi murders case will come from Allen County, with the trial still taking place in Carroll County. Allen’s attorneys wanted the trial moved at least 150 miles away from Carroll County because of publicity, but that request was denied.

The gag order issued in the case continues in its current form. This means lawyers, police, and family members can’t talk about the case publicly, and legal teams are only allowed to speak with the media only about procedural items.

In December, a redacted version of the probable cause affidavit was released.

