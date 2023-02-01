Plymouth’s mayor not seeking reelection

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The city of Plymouth will have a new mayor next year for the first time in a decade and a half.

Four-term incumbent Mark Senter will not run for a fifth term.

As a detective for the Indiana State Police, Senter worked on the Pelley murders and others, yet he’s leaving his current job in politics, in part, because people are mean.

“It’s time for somebody else to step up. I just turned 67 myself and, you know, things have changed in the last couple years with social media and the way people are. They can be mean,” Mayor Senter told 16 News Now. We had a murder here two years ago, of a nine, of an eleven-month-old and I got this awful email, that just was very nasty.”

Senter says being mayor has been like riding a roller coaster.

Ten days into his first term he was faced with serious flooding and says three of the five worst floods in Plymouth history came on his watch, although that helped clear a path to create what the calls his “baby” River Park Square—a community gathering point that now hosts the Mayor’s Month of Music event. “I think people can just get out and they can relax. We don’t have an ordinance that says you can’t have beer in our parks. You can bring your beer or wine and have a good time and sit with your friends you haven’t seen, in a different setting,”

Senter is not a born and bred Plymouth resident. He grew up on the west side of Indianapolis.

He was assigned to the area by the Indiana State Police, and admits it wasn’t his first choice.

Senter now says he’ll likely leave the community after finishing the remainder of his current term. “I have a granddaughter and two children in Indianapolis, and we’ll see what happens. Would imagine we’ll venture down that way. My wife wants to go earlier than I do, I think, but we’ll see what happens. It’s going to be hard; I’ll be the first to admit that.”

