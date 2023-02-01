Michigan City man charged in September fatal pedestrian crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -A Michigan City man is behind bars after fatally hitting a pedestrian with his car last September.

33-year-old Donald Culpepper faces a level four felony for causing death while operating a vehicle while also having traces of a schedule I or II drug in his bloodstream.

According to probable cause documents, Culpepper stayed at the scene after the accident and consented to a blood draw as part of the investigation.

It takes some time to get those results, but it revealed some important details.

Officers responded to the intersection of Corby Blvd. and State Road 23 at 6:52 P.M. on Sept.10th, the same time many fans were making their way back from Notre Dame Stadium after they had just hosted Marshall.

A group of men were waiting to cross this intersection when Thomas Keyser started to walk across the street.

He began walking just as Culpepper made a left turn to head south on State Road 23 with the light turning yellow.

He ended up hitting Keyser who died in the hospital seven days later.

The autopsy showed that Keyser died from complications of blunt force head trauma due to the collision.

Culpepper’s blood test results showed evidence of methamphetamine which is a schedule II drug, and evidence of marijuana which is a schedule I drug.

The presence of those substances along with Culpepper being older than 21 is one of the reasons this could have been raised from a level-five to a level-four felony.

It could have also been elevated because of prior operating while intoxicated convictions.

Culpepper pleaded guilty to two separate OWI charges stemming from 2014.

He was also originally charged with driving on a suspended license the night of the accident in Sept., but that charge has since been dismissed.

A level-four felony comes with a sentencing range between 2-12 years in prison and fines up to $10,000.

Culpepper is being held on $3,000 bond at the St. Joseph County Jail with an initial hearing set for March 1st.

