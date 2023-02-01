Matt Engelbrecht, Groundhog Poppy to give Spring predictions on Groundhog Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are getting ready for Groundhog Day here at WNDU!

The Potawatomi Zoo will celebrate Groundhog Day with Poppy, its new ambassador animal. The zoo will have a live “weather report” to see if Poppy sees her shadow and predicts an early Spring, or if we’ll see six more weeks of winter...

And after that, Poppy will be joining us for a “Showdown in the Studio” on 16 News Now at 4! Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht and Poppy will be giving us their Spring predictions.

Be sure to tune into 16 News Now at 4 on Thursday for the full report and for more information on the role Poppy plays as an ambassador animal at the zoo!

