Kroc Center offering ‘Healthy Aging’ program for older residents

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:24 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is offering a program for older St. Joseph County residents to teach them how to stay healthy!

The 14-week program is free for members and non-members 62 years and older. The program includes assessments, workouts, educational workshops, and fitness classes.

The program also features two weekly workouts with a licensed trainer, a fall prevention class taught by REAL Services, and a pre and post-assessment to track your progress. The program runs from March 6 to June 9.

To learn more about the Kroc Center, click here.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Alaysha Rau and Deyquawn Fitch
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash

Latest News

Congressman Yakym gives a shoutout to the Mishawaka Cavemen on the House floor on Jan. 31, 2023.
Congressman Yakym gives shoutout to Mishawaka Cavemen on House floor
Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to Mishawaka Cavemen from House floor
Indiana girls basketball Sectionals begins on Tuesday.
Indiana girls basketball Sectionals begins on Tuesday
Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II, Senate Majority...
Gov. Whitmer signs cost-friendly legislation to build affordable housing