Kroc Center offering ‘Healthy Aging’ program for older residents

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is offering a program for older St. Joseph County residents to teach them how to stay healthy!

The 14-week program is free for members and non-members 62 years and older. The program includes assessments, workouts, educational workshops, and fitness classes.

The program also features two weekly workouts with a licensed trainer, a fall prevention class taught by REAL Services, and a pre and post-assessment to track your progress. The program runs from March 6 to June 9.

