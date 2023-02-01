Gov. Whitmer signs cost-friendly legislation to build affordable housing

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:25 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new legislation to lower costs for thousands of Michiganders into law.

The governor signed a supplemental bill, helping address certain proposals from her recent State of the State address. The bill helps remove certain barriers such as childcare access, and transportation for families. Also included is a boost in funding for apprenticeships and affordable housing.

“We’re taking a step forward to grow our economy, invest in our communities, and build a bright future here in Michigan, for Michigan and every person who calls this great state home,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The bill invests $150 million in the Housing and Community Development Fund to build and refurbish housing and revitalize downtown areas across the state. This funding will allow the state to build or refurbish 2,000 housing units, house 6,000 citizens, and create around 1,600 good-paying construction jobs.

This legislation is the first signed into law in the Democrat-controlled legislature.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Alaysha Rau and Deyquawn Fitch
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash

Latest News

Congressman Yakym gives a shoutout to the Mishawaka Cavemen on the House floor on Jan. 31, 2023.
Congressman Yakym gives shoutout to Mishawaka Cavemen on House floor
Rep. Rudy Yakym gives shoutout to Mishawaka Cavemen from House floor
Indiana girls basketball Sectionals begins on Tuesday.
Indiana girls basketball Sectionals begins on Tuesday
Kroc Center offering ‘Healthy Aging’ program for older residents