Gov. Whitmer signs cost-friendly legislation to build affordable housing

LANSING, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed new legislation to lower costs for thousands of Michiganders into law.

The governor signed a supplemental bill, helping address certain proposals from her recent State of the State address. The bill helps remove certain barriers such as childcare access, and transportation for families. Also included is a boost in funding for apprenticeships and affordable housing.

“We’re taking a step forward to grow our economy, invest in our communities, and build a bright future here in Michigan, for Michigan and every person who calls this great state home,” Gov. Whitmer said.

The bill invests $150 million in the Housing and Community Development Fund to build and refurbish housing and revitalize downtown areas across the state. This funding will allow the state to build or refurbish 2,000 housing units, house 6,000 citizens, and create around 1,600 good-paying construction jobs.

This legislation is the first signed into law in the Democrat-controlled legislature.

