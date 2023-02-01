Freshman Cass Prosper filling in well for shorthanded Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame women’s basketball head coach Niele Ivey has had to adjust on the fly the last few games, with injuries sidelining a couple of key players.

One of the players receiving some additional time on the court has been early-enrollee freshman Cass Prosper.

Despite the 17-year-old forward being tossed into the rotation earlier than some had anticipated, Coach Ivey said that Prosper has been thriving.

“First of all, she’s just amazing. She’s a sponge, and so what you guys are seeing (is) she’s just scratching the surface,” Ivey said. “On Sunday, that was her first big moment as far as being in a sold-out arena. We talked about it this week. She’s never been in an arena like that and she rose her game to the occasion. That’s the type of player that she is.

“She’s a great player and you guys are going to see a little bit more every time she steps on the floor,” Ivey continued. “She’s just finding her comfort on our offense and defense. I was really impressed by her confidence. Obviously, we went on that stretch with her on the floor, but also her defense. Her defensive activity, her rebounding ability. She does so much more than just scoring.”

The Irish will be back in action on Thursday night at Boston College. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. on the ACC Network.

