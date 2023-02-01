Fire at abandoned building in Elkhart causes $250,000 in damages

By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials are investigating the cause of a fire early Wednesday morning in Elkhart.

It happened just before 3:20 a.m. at an abandoned building in the 100 block of W. Franklin Street. The building had smoke throughout all five floors and the basement. As crews searched for the source of the fire in this building, fire was found in office rooms in the basement.

Fire crews were rotated while putting out the blaze due to the extreme cold weather conditions. They were able to get the fire under control by 6 a.m.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, but crews found signs of people inhabiting the building without permission.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Officials say there was approximately $250,000 in damages.

Crews originally responded to a fire alarm at an adjacent building before discovering the fire at the abandoned building.

(WNDU)

