Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day: Here’s how to claim yours

(Arizona's Family)
By 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WNDU) - There’s a decent chance that your state is holding money or other assets that belong to you — and government officials want you to have it.

According to the National Association of Unclaimed Property Administrators, about 1 in 7 people — 33 million altogether — collectively have an estimated $70 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by state treasurers.

Unclaimed property includes things such as forgotten utility deposits or other refunds, insurance proceeds, payroll checks, cashier’s checks, dividends, mineral royalties, dormant bank accounts and abandoned safe deposit box contents.

Businesses generally turn the property over to the unclaimed property program after it has been considered dormant for one to five years.

INDIANA

In January, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita invited Hoosiers to check and see if they’re owed anything.

To check if you’re entitled to some money, you can visit Indiana’s Unclaimed Property Website or text CLAIM to 46220 to search your name, family, or business to see if the state owes you anything.

You can also contact the Unclaimed Property Division at 1-866-462-5246 or updmail@atg.in.gov.

MICHIGAN

The Michigan Department of Treasury has millions of dollars in lost or forgotten assets.

To find out if you have cash or property, you can go directly to the Michigan’s Unclaimed Property website, which provides enhanced search options and the ability to upload verifying documentation easily and securely.

You are encouraged to search your name, a maiden name, or the name of a business or nonprofit. The search is free.

You may also call 517-636-5320 between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Friday.

OTHER STATES

To check for unclaimed property in other states, click here.

