Congressman Yakym gives shoutout to Mishawaka Cavemen on House floor

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 11:48 PM EST
WASHINGTON (WNDU) - When pro sports teams win their league’s championship, a trip to the Oval Office to meet the President usually follows.

And with high school sports, a shoutout from your local congressman is a nice gesture, too! Mishawaka High School Wrestling won their first state title in 13 years, becoming AAA state champions earlier this month.

On Tuesday, Indiana Congressman Rudy Yakym gave the program a special shoutout on the national stage while speaking on the House floor.

“As Head Coach Steve Sandefer said, ‘You have to wrestle for the guy next to you.’ I think that’s the kind of team-first mindset that every wrestler embraced wholeheartedly,” Rep. Yakym said. “It’s a big part of why they, and the Mishawaka community, are celebrating. And I know it’s an attitude that will serve these young men well in their future careers and family lives.”

The Cavemen took down East Central and Greenfield Central on their way to a state title.

