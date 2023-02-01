Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say

(WECT)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 9:17 PM EST
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A death investigation in Michigan City has determined that a 3-year-old child died of natural causes.

According to the Michigan City Police Department, officers were dispatched to a report of an unresponsive child in a house in the 800 block W. 6th Street around 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 20. Family members and first responders on scene attempted life-saving measures on the child, but resuscitative efforts were unsuccessful.

Investigators collected detailed information and were able to determine the cause of death as natural. There was “absolutely no foul play or wrongdoing found.”

The Michigan City Police Department has extended its deepest condolences to the family during this time of loss.

