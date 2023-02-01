Bill would lower cost of college for undocumented immigrants in Indiana

By Mark Peterson
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 6:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WNDU) - They gave it the old college try on Wednesday at the Indiana Statehouse.

Those who want to lower the cost of higher education for undocumented immigrants testified for a bill that would do just that.

“Indiana is one of two that prohibits in-state (tuition) for undocumented students. Us and Georgia,” said Rachel Santos with the Indiana Latino Institute. “Over 20 states, both blue and red states, have provisions that allow undocumented students to pay in-state tuition rates, and seven states go even a step further to allow, not only in-state tuition rates, but allow state aid to go to those undocumented students.”

Indiana is one of two states that prohibits undocumented students access to in-state tuition.

In Indiana on the average, in-state tuition is $16,600 cheaper than it is for out-of-state residents.

Furthermore, undocumented students do not have access to state or federal financial aid to help pay for college.

“We have witnessed students experience depression and feelings of hopelessness when they realize how financially unrealistic it is for them to attend college,” Kristin Casper with Stand for Children Indiana told members of the Senate Education and Career Development Committee. “When we make education attainable, we create a path for our undocumented students to become productive and proud graduates of Indiana colleges and universities.”

Senate Bill 135 is being sponsored by Sen. Blake Doriot, (R) Goshen who said his district is about 25 percent Hispanic.

“We all know that Indiana’s Latino population is growing, in large part, thanks to immigration,” Santos said. “We see the growth in our public schools, in our businesses, our churches, our employment, and while the Indiana population dropped in 49 of our 92 counties, when we look at our Latino population actually grew in 89 of our 92 counties.”

“They’re here, they’re paying sales tax, they’re paying property tax, they’re paying taxes in the State of Indiana, and their students are not eligible to get this tuition,” added Chris Lagoni with the Indiana Small and Rural Schools Association.

The committee did not take a vote on SB 135 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan City child died of natural causes, investigators say
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
Bed Bath & Beyond said Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, that it is in default on loans and does not...
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 87 more store closings
1 is dead after a car collided with a semi in Berrien County.
Driver killed in Berrien County crash identified
Jacquise Mickens, 32, faces two criminal charges after an officer involved shooting in South...
Prosecutor: South Bend officer justified in firing weapon; woman arrested in connection with incident

Latest News

Indiana hospitals lost $72 million in income in 2022
Despite the 17-year-old forward being tossed into the rotation earlier than some had...
Freshman Cass Prosper filling in well for shorthanded Irish
Chief Scott Ruszkowski said he “was sickened and disgusted” after video of the beating was...
South Bend Police Chief comments on deadly beating of Tyre Nichols
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for her work.
Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for work
Stealth Trailers makes layoffs.
Stealth Trailers makes layoffs