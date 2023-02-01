Beiger Elementary teacher receives national recognition for use of educational programs

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?

How about a local teacher being honored for her work!

Sarah Barthel, who teaches at Beiger Elementary in Mishawaka, has been named to the “2023 Class of Extraordinary Educators.” Barthel is one of 30 teachers chosen from 22 states whose use of specific education programs helped their students.

She was carefully selected for exhibiting best-in-class use of i-Ready programs, implementing innovation and engagement practices for students, being an “evangelist for high expectations and student achievement,” and was able to show considerable growth and achievements via formal assessment.

“I am honored to be recognized by Curriculum Associates because it’s a testament of the hard work I have poured into this program within my classroom,” Barthel said. “Every year, my students have made tremendous growth with this program, and I have seen how their understanding of math deepens with each lesson. I’m looking forward to the collaboration opportunities with other educators who are committed to their craft so I am able to continue to learn and grow. It will be wonderful to bring all this knowledge into my classroom for years to come!”

Barthel has joined over 100 educators over the last four years to win this award.

