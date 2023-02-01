53 workers at Bristol trailer factory permanently laid off

(WCAX)
By Mark Peterson and 16 News Now
Published: Feb. 1, 2023 at 2:36 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - A temporary layoff has become permanent at a trailer factory in Bristol.

Stealth Trailers cites an “unexpected precipitous downturn in the business of the company” as the reason it has decided to terminate 53 laid off workers at its facility in Bristol.

The terminations were effective on Dec. 31, according to a notice filed with the state of Indiana.

The workers were temporarily laid off in October. The original plan was to call them back in less than six months.

The company’s website states that Stealth is the value and volume leader in enclosed cargo trailers for the Midwest.

