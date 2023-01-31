Unity Gardens unveils mobile classroom ‘Edgy Veggie’ to promote healthy eating

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Unity Gardens has a new mobile classroom to teach the community about healthy eating.

Put together by Lippert Components, the “Edgy Veggie” will be used to spread the good word of Unity Gardens, and the programs and vegetables they provide.

It was made possible by partnerships with Sunrise Rotary, Saint Joseph Health System, the Jewish Federation, and many more.

“Today we have the Edgy Veggie vehicle; it’s so exciting!” said Sara Stewart, the executive director at Unity Gardens. “This is another barrier to access to healthy food that Unity Gardens has gotten our community to get behind. and take care of. So now we are mobile, our best programs, our best veggies, we can take those to people who are more underserved and all throughout our community. The sky’s the limit; we can actually go to other communities; what’s holding us back?”

To learn more about the programs Unity Gardens offers, click here.

