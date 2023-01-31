Starbucks now available on DoorDash in South Bend, Elkhart

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 12:32 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
(WNDU) - You can now order your favorite Starbucks food and beverages through DoorDash in South Bend and Elkhart!

DoorDash and Starbucks are partnering to offer delivery service in South Bend and Elkhart beginning Tuesday, Jan. 31. The new partnership will be available for delivery in all 50 states by March.

Starbucks will offer approximately 95 percent of its core menu, as well as seasonal favorites, on DoorDash. Customers can customize their orders within the DoorDash app, including the ability to choose the amount of syrup, type of milk, and espresso roasts.

To order Starbucks on DoorDash, click here or download the app on your iOS or Android devices.

