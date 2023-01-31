St. Joseph County commissioners to discuss abolishing Board of Voter Registration at Tuesday meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners are debating a resolution that would abolish the Board of Voter Registration.

The proposed legislation says the work would be divided 50-50 across party lines. But if there is an odd number of employees, the clerk could choose any person to fill the spot, regardless of political affiliation.

The commissioners say the merger would both increase transparency and would save money for the county, but some citizens worry that the change could lead to political bias if the office has that odd number of employees.

The vote had been scheduled for earlier this month, but it was pushed back to Tuesday night.

The meeting is set to begin at 6 p.m.

