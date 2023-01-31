South Bend woman arrested for criminal recklessness, pointing firearm at officer

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A South Bend woman was arrested after an officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

The suspect, Jacquise Mickens, 32, faces one count of criminal recklessness and one count of pointing a firearm at a police officer, both of which are level six felonies.

According to the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office, authorities responded to the 1400 block of E. Donald Street around 11 p.m. Sunday night on reports of a woman shooting a handgun outside.

The first responding officer arrived on scene and began to walk toward the residence in question when the front door opened and Mickens allegedly pointed a handgun at the approaching officer. The officer responded by discharging his weapon twice, before taking cover behind a tree. Authorities surrounded the house and demanded that Mickens exit. She complied, and authorities claim she “appeared to have an unsteady balance and slurred speech, and was yelling at officers.”

Officers cleared the residence and located three children.

A witness claims that Mickens was in the roadway firing at multiple neighboring homes before returning to her own prior to the conflict. Crime scene technicians recovered ballistic evidence, such as 9mm casings, as well as damaged asphalt from a neighboring home due to bullet defects.

A comparison of the handgun Mickens owns to the shell casings recovered on scene is underway.

The sentencing range for a level six felony is six months to two-and-a-half years.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.