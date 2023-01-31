South Bend Record Show headed to the Gillespie Conference Center in February

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - You don’t have to wait until Record Store Day to get your hands on some new vinyl!

The South Bend Record Show will take place on Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gillespie Conference Center. Admission is $2, or $7 for early admission, which begins at 9 a.m.

The show is the largest one-day sale of recorded music in Michiana, and will fill 88 tables with vendors from across the Great Lakes with thousands of music items. Vendors will have LPs, new vinyl releases, 45s, CDs, cassettes, posters, memorabilia, vintage stereo gear, record supplies and so much more! The event will also feature door prize drawings including shopping certificates and record products from the show’s sponser.

“Whether you are new to vinyl or have been collecting for decades, you will feel right at home here,” said Jeremy D. Bonfiglio, the event organizer. “We are all music fans and share the excitement when customers find a record they’ve been searching for.”

Cash is preferred, but some vendors will accept PaPal, Zelle, and credit/debit cards.

The Gillespie Conference Center is located at 53995 State Highway 933.

