Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents

The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.
The Chicken & Gnocchi soup is normally not red.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - If you have an egg allergy and eat Rao’s Soup, you might want to check your pantry.

Certain 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup are being recalled.

The affected glass jars are labeled chicken and gnocchi but actually contain vegetable minestrone, a flavor that has egg in it.

The minestrone soup shouldn’t be too hard to spot since it’s dark red.

The affected jars have a best by date of Nov. 15, 2024, with the following designations: EST 251, Code Date 2320 MDV 046030Z009, UPC 747479400015.

Only soup with that code date is part of the recall.

The products were sold in grocery stores across the U.S. between Dec. 8 and Jan. 27.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with this recall, the FDA said.

Costumers are urged to return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Alaysha Rau and Deyquawn Fitch
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks in the East Room of the White House to mayors who are attending the...
AP Source: FBI searched Biden’s former office in November
The TBI is investigating a deadly house fire in Union County.
Officials: 4 children, 1 adult killed in Tennessee house fire
Dozens of Omaha Police officers responded to a Target store in west Omaha on Tuesday, Jan. 31,...
Shooting reported at Omaha Target; police said they killed suspect
Benton Harbor recognized at lead water lines summit in Washington
Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited the country's southern Mykolaiv region and met with...
Ukraine pushes for Western fighter jets after tank deals