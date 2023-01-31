Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus closed Tuesday due to ‘safety issues’

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Oaklawn Psychiatric Center in Elkhart was closed on Tuesday due to what they’re calling “safety issues.”

Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what the threat was. It is unclear at this time if Oaklawn will reopen on Wednesday.

The Elkhart Police Department is aware of the threats and is currently investigating.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to follow this developing story.

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Alaysha Rau and Deyquawn Fitch
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Investigation underway after South Bend officer discharges weapon

Latest News

During a search of the home, officials found 46 marijuana plants in various stages of growth,...
3 arrested after marijuana growing operation found inside Starke County home
Officials from Oaklawn confirmed the closure to 16 News Now but did not give details of what...
Oaklawn’s Elkhart campus closed Tuesday due to ‘safety issues’
Indiana’s high court said it will not immediately consider a challenge to the state’s abortion...
Indiana justices won’t hear 2nd abortion case for now
Indiana high school girls basketball Sectionals kick off Tuesday night