Indiana State Police assigning three new K-9 teams to northwest Indiana

The "paw-ficers" graduated from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in December 2022. (From L-R: Trooper Beers, Trooper Carlson, and Trooper Hensley)(Indiana State Police)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three new K-9 teams are coming to northwest Indiana after graduating from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis.

In December of last year, Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the academy training. Trooper Hensley is a previous K-9 handler to Zeus, who passed away in 2022.

The academy is 12 weeks long, during which the troopers and their dogs complete over 400 hours of training together. The dogs are trained in tracking, searching, narcotics detection, and obedience.

These three new teams now amount to a total of 34 K-9 teams in the State of Indiana.

