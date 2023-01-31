Indiana State Police assigning three new K-9 teams to northwest Indiana

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Three new K-9 teams are coming to northwest Indiana after graduating from the Indiana State Police K-9 Academy in Indianapolis.

In December of last year, Trooper William Carlson and his K-9 partner Cooper, Trooper Benjamin Beers and his K-9 partner Zero, and Trooper Logan Hensley and his K-9 partner Kai, all successfully completed the academy training. Trooper Hensley is a previous K-9 handler to Zeus, who passed away in 2022.

The academy is 12 weeks long, during which the troopers and their dogs complete over 400 hours of training together. The dogs are trained in tracking, searching, narcotics detection, and obedience.

These three new teams now amount to a total of 34 K-9 teams in the State of Indiana.

