Indiana high school girls basketball Sectionals kick off Tuesday night

(WNDU) - Sectionals begin across the Hoosier state on Tuesday night for girls basketball!

Here’s a look at the Sectionals featuring schools in our viewing area. For a full look at Sectional pairings across the state, click here.

CLASS 4A

SECTIONAL 3: Plymouth

G1, Tuesday: Mishawaka vs. Washington

G2, Wednesday: Michigan City vs. LaPorte

G3, Wednesday: Riley vs. Plymouth

G4, Friday: Adams vs. Winner of G1

G5, Friday: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5

SECTIONAL 4: Concord

G1, Tuesday: Penn vs. Northridge

G2, Tuesday: Concord vs. Warsaw

G3, Friday: Goshen vs. Winner of G1

G4, Friday: Elkhart vs. Winner of G2

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

CLASS 3A

SECTIONAL 18: Bremen

G1, Tuesday: John Glenn vs. Culver Academy

G2, Tuesday: Bremen vs. Rochester

G3, Friday: Knox vs. Winner of G1

G4, Friday: Tippecanoe Valley vs. Winner of G2

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

SECTIONAL 19: Mishawaka Marian

G1, Tuesday: Marian vs. Jimtown

G2, Friday: Clay vs. South Bend Saint Joseph

G3, Friday: New Prairie vs. Winner of G1

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

SECTIONAL 20: Fairfield

G1, Tuesday: NorthWood vs. Wawasee

G2, Friday: West Noble vs. Fairfield

G3, Friday: Lakeland vs. Winner of G1

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

CLASS 2A

SECTIONAL 34: North Judson

G1, Tuesday: Hebron vs. South Central

G2, Tuesday: North Judson vs. LaVille

G3, Friday: Career Academy vs. Winner of G1

G4, Friday: Wheeler vs. Winner of G2

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

SECTIONAL 35: Central Noble

G1, Tuesday: Churubusco vs. Westview

G2, Tuesday: Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights

G3, Friday: Fremont vs. Winner of G1

G4, Friday: Eastside vs. Winner of G2

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

SECTIONAL 36: Lewis Cass

G1, Tuesday: Wabash vs. Pioneer

G2, Friday: North Miami vs. Winamac

G3, Friday: Lewis Cass vs. Winner of G1

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

SECTIONAL 37: Bluffton

G1, Tuesday: Bluffton vs. Manchester

G2, Tuesday: South Adams vs. Whitko

G3, Friday: Adams Central vs. Winner of G1

G4, Friday: Fort Wayne Luers vs. Winner of G2

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

CLASS 1A

SECTIONAL 49: Kouts

G1, Tuesday: DeMotte Christian vs. Washington Twp.

G2, Tuesday: Tri-Twp. vs. Hammond Science & Tech

G3, Friday: Morgan Twp. vs. Winner of G1

G4, Friday: Kouts vs. Winner of G2

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

SECTIONAL 50: Culver Community

G1, Tuesday: Marquette Catholic vs. Oregon-Davis

G2, Wednesday: Argos vs. Culver

G3, Wednesday: Trinity Greenlawn vs. Westville

G4, Friday: Triton vs. Winner of G1

G5, Friday: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G4 vs. Winner of G5

SECTIONAL 51: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian

G1, Tuesday: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Hamilton

G2, Friday: Fort Wayne Blackhawk Christian vs. Bethany Christian

G3, Friday: Elkhart Christian vs. Winner of G1

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

SECTIONAL 52: Tri-County

G1, Tuesday: Frontier vs. Tri-County

G2, Tuesday: West Central vs. North White

G3, Friday: South Newtown vs. Winner of G1

G4, Friday: Caston vs. Winner of G2

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G3 vs. Winner of G4

SECTIONAL 53: Southern Wells

G1, Tuesday: Southwood vs. Fort Wayne Canterbury

G2, Friday: Lakeland Christian vs. Southern Wells

G3, Friday: Northfield vs. Winner of G1

Championship, Saturday: Winner of G2 vs. Winner of G3

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.