Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions
By Melissa Stephens
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now.

Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations.

In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through the end of April.

The food is needed for the Pet Food Pantry Program.

But the need continues. There’s still a huge need for people to adopt dogs.

“We probably have about 50 dogs available for adoption right now,” said Rob LaRoy, the executive director of HSEC. “Our dogs are only $25, and if you’re looking for a cat, our cats are only $15.”

If you’re interested in adopting a pet or need pet food assistance, you can just stop by HSEC at 54687 County Road 19 in Bristol.

