Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet

A 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Australia. (Source: Hervey Bay Snake Catchers, Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - There’s a snake in my … toilet?!

That’s the call a snake catcher received in Queensland, Australia, when a 4-foot tree snake was found in a toilet basin at a home in Hervey Bay.

For Australians, it’s not an uncommon occurrence, as snakes often make their way into homes during summer months seeking water.

The snake catcher calmly retrieved the snake before releasing it back into the wild.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 15 year old was found outside a home in the 700 block of Concord Avenue with apparent gunshot...
2 killed, including teen, in Elkhart shooting
Emergency crews called to fire at South Bend building
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Young Edwardsburg man killed in Cass County crash
Alaysha Rau and Deyquawn Fitch
2 arrested for drug charges after traffic stop in St. Joseph County
A Colorado woman who was hit by an oncoming train while detained in the backseat of a police...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police custody files lawsuit

Latest News

Astronomers say a glowing green comet will make an appearance for the first time in 50,000 years.
Green comet to appear for first time in 50,000 years
Homeowners find 4-foot snake in toilet
FILE - An American Airlines plane sits parked at the Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport in...
Winter weather cancels flights, leads to death in Texas
Suspects are being sought after police say 11 people were shot and wounded during a drive-by...
Suspects sought after Florida drive-by shooting wounds 11