DIGITAL SALES MANAGER - WNDU

Job Category: Internet

Requisition Number: DIGIT006766

Posting Details

Posted: January 20, 2023

Full-Time

South Bend, IN 46637, USA

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is an award winning digital sales organization with a strong track record of success growing business for our clients through customized use of our digital products.

WNDU is the “This is Home” station in Michiana and we live that brand every day. Our station has a positive, team oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. WNDU is in an ideal location, close to Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from Lake Michigan. South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-rate education, sports, arts and entertainment.

Job Summary/Description:

The Digital Sales Manager is responsible for leading the digital sales process from start to finish. You are both a salesperson and the leader of our digital effort with our sales team. You will develop client solutions on your own and with our sales team. The Digital Sales Manager serves as the point person for educating the sales team and our clients about the latest products and the mass volumes of people engaging with our news content every day on all devices and platforms. You will follow and implement a proven and defined sales process, which focuses on results for our clients.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Develop advertising plans for clients and our account executives

Makes sales calls with members of the WNDU sales team

Coach and train the sales team by keeping them up to date on product knowledge

Managing campaigns by creating the best opportunities for increasing results for clients

Forecast digital sales revenues and manage digital activity

Manage monthly analytics reports for clients

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in digital marketing or advertising or equivalent work experience

Digital sales and account management experience- Leadership experience

Thorough understanding of the digital environment including targeted display, social media, OTT, email marketing, SEO and paid search

Outstanding communication and presentation skills

Passion for teaching and coaching

Knowledge of MS Office products

Qualified, interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

