Digital News Anchor/Reporter

Posted: January 31, 2023

Full-Time

South Bend, IN 46637, USA



Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” television station in Michiana! Our station has a positive team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, one of the largest broadcasting groups in the nation with the most #1 news stations in the country. Gray believes in local, so it’s our priority to serve our community here in Michiana. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure that we have the finest people and the newest technology available.

WNDU is in an ideal location, close to both Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from beautiful Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-class education, sports, arts and entertainment. Joining our team here at WNDU presents an excellent opportunity to grow and excel in your career!

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU 16 News is looking for a skilled digital journalist to anchor breaking coverage and news programming from our Digital News desk and to go live on our website, app, streaming channel, and social media to meet the need of today’s audiences. The ideal candidate is an innovative newsroom leader who understands broadcast and digital and will champion our growing multiplatform audience. We are looking for a self-starter with the ability to produce live content with an impact and who will work to gather and analyze information, schedule interviews, thrive on deadline, and set up shoots on various locations to produce unique content that is informative and relevant to our viewers. Help us take the next step forward in digital journalism while developing skills that will translate to any market or position in the future.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Direct your own workflow.

Expand our reach and help us move our content into previously unexplored places.

Build a relationship with our digital audience.

Anchor streaming coverage of breaking news and livestream events.

Identify content that would be relevant to our audiences and execute coverage from beginning to the end of a story.

Create relevant content for our streaming platforms that both engage and attract audiences in our market.

Produce and anchor news segments specifically for our streaming platforms.

Create new workflows for streaming platforms that embrace new strategies and ideas.

Work closely with our Digital Content Manager to innovate and execute new strategies for our streaming platforms.

Assist in training other members of the team in streaming content and strategies.

Experiment with new technologies and tools to refine workflows and processes.

Contribute content to our digital and on-air platforms, including cross-promoting streaming content.

Be a problem-solver when it comes to technical issues, production, and programming.

Engage with several analytics and audience tools to help us listen to and understand our audience.

Perform Broadcast job duties for WNDU as assigned.

*** Include your anchoring reel demonstrating your ability to ad lib ***

Qualifications/Requirements:

College degree in journalism, broadcasting, or related field.

At least two years of experience reporting or anchoring.

Dynamic presence in reporting live, online and on air.

Strong understanding of the digital space, including streaming platforms.

Strong experience writing for print using AP style.

An open mind, attention to detail and a passion for getting the facts right.

Ability to present stories with solid vocal delivery, clarity and clear enunciation, ad lib, and write in a clear, concise, and conversational manner.

Experience with ENPS, BitCentral, Edius, social media, and digital content management platforms.

