Digital Media Account Executive

Posted: January 31, 2023

South Bend, IN 46637, USA

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” television station in Michiana! Our station has a positive team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, one of the largest broadcasting groups in the nation with the most #1 news stations in the country. Gray believes in local, so it’s our priority to serve our community here in Michiana. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure that we have the finest people and the newest technology available.

WNDU is in an ideal location, close to both Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from beautiful Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-class education, sports, arts and entertainment. Joining our team here at WNDU presents an excellent opportunity to grow and excel in your career!

Job Summary/Description:

Gray Digital Media is looking for a high-energy, creative individual that enjoys working with business owners and advertising executives. The Gray Digital Multi-Media Account Executive office will be based in Northwest Indiana. The GDM Account Executive is responsible for educating and selling clients an array of digital solutions such as OTT, SEO, Paid Search, Audience Targeting, and Social Media. If you have experience selling anything directly to decision-makers we want to show you how you can increase your income working at a market leading media company. We offer a paid training salary, medical/dental, 401K and paid time off. Our commission and bonus structure will allow you to grow without limits.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

- Develop advertising plans for clients.- Makes sales calls with businesses throughout Northwest Indiana.- Manage campaigns by creating the best opportunities for increasing results for clients- Forecast digital sales revenues and manage digital activity- Manage monthly analytics reports for clients.

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree, preferably in digital marketing or advertising or equivalent work experience

Digital sales and account management experience

Leadership experience

Thorough understanding of the digital environment including targeted display, social media, OTT, email marketing, SEO and paid search

Outstanding communication and presentation skills

Qualified, interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings

WNDU-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Yes. Local Travel

Team Player: Works well as a member of a group

Self-Starter: Inspired to perform without outside help

Bachelors or better in Advertising or related field.

Drivers License

