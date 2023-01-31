Job Category: News

Requisition Number: DIGIT007138

Apply now

Posting Details

Posted: January 31, 2023

Full-Time

South Bend, IN 46637, USA

Job Details

Description

About Gray Television:

Gray Television is a leading media company that owns and operates high-quality stations in 113 television markets that collectively reach 36 percent of US television households.

We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.

About WNDU:

WNDU is the “This is Home” television station in Michiana! Our station has a positive team-oriented culture that we cherish. We are located on the beautiful campus of The University of Notre Dame. Our station is owned by Gray Television, one of the largest broadcasting groups in the nation with the most #1 news stations in the country. Gray believes in local, so it’s our priority to serve our community here in Michiana. Gray also believes in investing in our local stations, making sure that we have the finest people and the newest technology available.

WNDU is in an ideal location, close to both Chicago and Indianapolis and just 30 minutes from beautiful Lake Michigan. The South Bend area is a thriving destination for first-class education, sports, arts and entertainment. Joining our team here at WNDU presents an excellent opportunity to grow and excel in your career!

Job Summary/Description:

WNDU 16 News, the NBC affiliate Serving Northern Indiana and Southern Michigan is looking for an experienced Digital Content Manager to lead daily operations on web, mobile, social and digital programming. We’re looking for an aggressive leader who will assert his or her voice across all parts of the newsroom, representing all things digital at all times. We need someone who will think big and act urgently, a leader who is comfortable with coaching, You will be a member of the news management team, work with other department managers on major station initiatives, and be a liaison with Gray Digital Media to ensure our newsroom is adopting corporate resources and best practices, and is a leader within the company and our industry.

Duties/Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Works with News Director and Marketing Director on strategic vision for digital department and platforms including WNDU.com , WNDU’s social media accounts and Digital channels

Oversee and successfully expand our Digital news Desk and social media content

Analyzes data/analytics to improve station success on all platforms

Contributes to digital content by writing web stories daily

Develop daily digital coverage plans and special content plans

Administrative duties such as weekly scheduling and training new employees

Assist in training and providing valuable feedback for the news team

Cross departmental collaboration and willingness to work in a team environment

Qualifications/Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in journalism, broadcast media or related field

Minimum three years of experience in television news

Previous experience in digital field required

High-level understanding of journalistic ethics

Ability to adjust and excel while working a flexible schedule

Qualified, interested applicants may go to https://gray.tv/careers#currentopenings, you may type in the job title, station call letters, or click on “apply now”, upload your resume, cover letter and references

WNDU-TV/Gray Television Group, Inc. is a drug-free company

Additional Info:

Gray Television provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, national origin, age, disability or genetics. In addition to federal law requirements, Gray Television complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which the company has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, and transfer, leaves of absence, compensation and training.

Gray Television expressly prohibits any form of workplace harassment based on race, color, religion, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, age, genetic information, disability, or veteran status. Improper interference with the ability of Gray’s employees to perform their job duties may result in discipline up to and including discharge.

As a condition of employment, Gray Television will require that newly hired employees, whether part-time or full-time, be fully vaccinated against the coronavirus by the first workday to the extent permitted by applicable law unless you qualify for a medical or religious accommodation.

Qualifications

Education

Preferred

Bachelors or better in Journalism or related field.

Experience

Required

3 years: experience in television news

Copyright 2023 WNDU. All rights reserved.