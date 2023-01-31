City of South Bend to host ‘Meet the Mayor’ and ‘Team South Bend’ event

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The City of South Bend will host its next quarterly “Meet the Mayor” and “Team South Bend” event next week.

The event will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Riley High School. Residents are invited to attend and have a one-on-one, five-minute conversation with Mayor James Mueller and other city officials. City staff and staff of other local organizations will also be in attendance.

Interpretation will be available for Spanish speakers. You’re asked to give a notice in advance by calling Yesenia Garcilazo at 574-235-7596.

For hearing and sight impaired persons, Auxiliary Aid or other services may be available upon request at no charge if needed by you to participate in this event. Requests for this assistance should also be made in advance (48 hours) by email to adarequest@southbendin.gov or by phone to 574-235-5799.

